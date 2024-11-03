Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $259.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Cencora

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $8,250,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $2,502,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:COR opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.71.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

