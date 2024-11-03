Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.72 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

