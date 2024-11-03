Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CNK. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $2,274,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cinemark by 68.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $2,253,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.