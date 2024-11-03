ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.