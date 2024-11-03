CMS Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.



