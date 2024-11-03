Colliers International Group (CIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $151.94 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

