Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

CVLT stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

