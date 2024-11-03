Comparing Moolec Science (MLEC) and Its Peers

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 673 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Moolec Science to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Moolec Science Competitors -17.66% -42.83% -0.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million -$7.31 million -4.20 Moolec Science Competitors $1.05 billion $84.25 million 62.56

Analyst Recommendations

Moolec Science’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Moolec Science and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 730 961 19 2.47

Moolec Science currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moolec Science peers beat Moolec Science on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

