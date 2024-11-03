Congress Asset Management Co. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.76.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

