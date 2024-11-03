Congress Asset Management Co. Invests $237,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $187.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

