Contrasting Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) and Its Competitors

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have a beta of 3.48, suggesting that their average share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 1003 2587 3455 160 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 38.60%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.38 billion -$1.19 billion -2.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $601.29 billion $2.51 billion 10.38

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -995.69% -27.85% -11.17%

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK rivals beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

