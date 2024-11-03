Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $47.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

GLW opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 284.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corning by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

