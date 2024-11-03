CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

