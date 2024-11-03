Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,373,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,829 shares of company stock worth $8,956,152. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 227.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

