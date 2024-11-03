Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,373,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,829 shares of company stock worth $8,956,152. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 227.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.