Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Creative Planning raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crocs were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Crocs by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 78.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

