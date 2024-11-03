Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $36.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 20,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,333.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,158,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,826,742.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Laufman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,333.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock valued at $44,436,836 in the last three months. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 115,271 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,454 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 203,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.69 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

