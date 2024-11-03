Cricut (CRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cricut stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,765.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,481.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,765.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,112 shares of company stock worth $1,599,515. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

