Cricut (CRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cricut Stock Performance
Cricut stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.12.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
