Critical Comparison: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 323.02%. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,174.37%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -377.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $141.46 million 1.45 -$113.87 million ($0.35) -2.29 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.15 million ($2.69) -0.51

NRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

