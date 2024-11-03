Critical Contrast: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oklo and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Altus Power 0 2 6 2 3.00

Oklo currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 53.85%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 77.98%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Oklo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oklo has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -68.04% -11.20% Altus Power 13.55% 2.52% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oklo and Altus Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 3.46 -$9.35 million $0.14 23.86

Oklo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Summary

Altus Power beats Oklo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

