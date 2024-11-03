Critical Survey: Chykingyoung Investment Development (CHYI) versus Its Peers

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chykingyoung Investment Development to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Chykingyoung Investment Development Competitors 907 5926 12176 317 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Chykingyoung Investment Development’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chykingyoung Investment Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development’s peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development -11,620.10% N/A N/A Chykingyoung Investment Development Competitors -15.36% -156.16% -5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development $840,000.00 -$46.77 million -6.58 Chykingyoung Investment Development Competitors $9.65 billion $437.30 million -3.37

Chykingyoung Investment Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development. Chykingyoung Investment Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chykingyoung Investment Development peers beat Chykingyoung Investment Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

