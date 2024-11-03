Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $44.00. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 91,944 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

