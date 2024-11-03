DA Davidson Forecasts Increased Earnings for Meta Platforms

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $22.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $21.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.68 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 35.55%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

NASDAQ:META opened at $567.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.12. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $308.33 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total value of $524,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,262,708.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,993 shares of company stock worth $133,271,982. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

