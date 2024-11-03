Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DADA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Price Performance
NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.37.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 19.81%.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
Featured Stories
