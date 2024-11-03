Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

