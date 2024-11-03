Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $689,072 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Estuary Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.