Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $149.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,308 shares of company stock worth $5,118,020. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 490.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 884,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 734,315 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 568.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 794,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,992,000 after buying an additional 675,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 629.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,782,000 after buying an additional 642,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

