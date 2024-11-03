DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 13,948 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11,158.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

