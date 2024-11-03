DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

