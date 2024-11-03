DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Primerica were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Primerica by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 120.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $274.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $284.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

