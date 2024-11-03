DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in News by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

