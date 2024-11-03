DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,600 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.