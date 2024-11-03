DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 244 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after buying an additional 510,664 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 247.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK opened at $81.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

