DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 244 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after buying an additional 510,664 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 247.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CHK opened at $81.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- What is a support level?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.