DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 764 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $79,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $180.96 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.87 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

