Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Head to Head Comparison

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Solo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deliveroo and Solo Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands $494.78 million 0.23 -$111.35 million ($2.18) -0.56

Profitability

Deliveroo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solo Brands.

This table compares Deliveroo and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands -25.62% 6.02% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deliveroo and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deliveroo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $2.93, indicating a potential upside of 138.48%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Deliveroo.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Deliveroo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

