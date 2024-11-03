Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,231,000 after buying an additional 2,226,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

