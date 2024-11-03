Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $52.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.53.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.