DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 3.2 %

DOCN opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Earnings History for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.