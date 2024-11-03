DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOCN opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

