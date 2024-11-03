DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Trading Up 3.2 %
DOCN opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
