Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.