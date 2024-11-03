Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

EXP stock opened at $287.49 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $306.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

