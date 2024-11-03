Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.47 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

