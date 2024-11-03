eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

