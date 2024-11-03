Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $111.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.26.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.