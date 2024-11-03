Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $111.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.26.
ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.