Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.86, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.