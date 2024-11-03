Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.38. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,701,464 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 million. Research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
