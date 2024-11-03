Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envista Q4 Earnings

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVST. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.94 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 11,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

