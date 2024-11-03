Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs FY2024 Earnings

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $12.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Crocs by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $3,859,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.