Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kadant Q4 Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KAI opened at $343.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.86. Kadant has a one year low of $231.83 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

