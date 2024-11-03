Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ero Copper Stock Up 0.7 %
Ero Copper stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
