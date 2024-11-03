Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.7 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.