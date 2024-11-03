Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXAS stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

