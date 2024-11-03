Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,980,000 after buying an additional 471,991 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
